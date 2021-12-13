Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.