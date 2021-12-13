Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.84

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

