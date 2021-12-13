Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,829. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

