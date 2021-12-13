Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 545 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $67.58. 88,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

