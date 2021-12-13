Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 98 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMETEK by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after buying an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

AME traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $142.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,786. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

