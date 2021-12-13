Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.11% of Stericycle worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,719. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

