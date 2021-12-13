Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $52.58 on Monday, reaching $2,183.78. 7,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,389.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,303.93. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,747.56.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

