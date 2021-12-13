Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 25,891 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after buying an additional 145,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 130,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.93. 463,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,937,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

