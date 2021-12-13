Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 716 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $73.17. 57,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

