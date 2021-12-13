Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lowered by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 11.3% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $42,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.62.

