Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Scout24 alerts:

SCOTF opened at $72.90 on Monday. Scout24 has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.