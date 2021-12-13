Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lowered by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224,525 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. SEA makes up 9.8% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.23% of SEA worth $390,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SEA by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $233.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $178.80 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

