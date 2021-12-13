SeaChange International (SEAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SeaChange International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of SeaChange International worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

