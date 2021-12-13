SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 350.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNE opened at $13.33 on Monday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

