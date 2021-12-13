Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.