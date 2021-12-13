Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $351,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in PayPal by 130.4% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 52,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 768,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $188.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average of $260.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

