Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $261.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $261.48. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.