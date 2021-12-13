Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 14,249 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $164.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

