Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 166,047 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 95.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,047 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

