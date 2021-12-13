Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,351 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 213,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $177.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average of $189.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

