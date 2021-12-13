Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.91. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 2,087 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after buying an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 654,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

