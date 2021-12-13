Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

STRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. Severn Trent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

