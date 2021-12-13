Shayne & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shayne & CO. LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after acquiring an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $239.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.58 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

