Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €211.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €211.00 ($237.08) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAE. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($201.12) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.45 ($208.38).

ETR:SAE opened at €134.50 ($151.12) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($130.90) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($279.78). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -115.35.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

