Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Drops By 92.3%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 500,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.5 days.

DETNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DETNF stock remained flat at $$35.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

