Short Interest in American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Drops By 98.6%

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 702,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,629,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HIPH stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 2,101,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,913,338. American Premium Water has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get American Premium Water alerts:

American Premium Water Company Profile

American Premium Water Corp. is a health and beauty development biotech company .It produces LAlpina Hydrogen, a hydrogen-rich water with no chemical additives, designed to maximize health and energy. The company was founded by Culbreth Alfred in 1998 and is headquartered in Playa Vista, CA.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.