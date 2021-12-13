Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Grows By 992.4%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 992.4% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,403. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.