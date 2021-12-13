Short Interest in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Expands By 528.9%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 528.9% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Monday. 94 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

