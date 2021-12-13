Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Decreases By 90.5%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the November 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,055,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXXA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. 45,855,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Exxe Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

