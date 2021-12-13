Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Drops By 88.1%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the November 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GNBT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 264,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Generex Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -2.77.
Generex Biotechnology Company Profile
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.