Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Drops By 88.1%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the November 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNBT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 264,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Generex Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -2.77.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

