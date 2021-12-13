Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Increases By 2,633.3%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 2,633.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Global X Education ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.11. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38. Global X Education ETF has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUT. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.