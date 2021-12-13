Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Decreases By 83.3%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of GARPY stock remained flat at $$17.65 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.7489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

