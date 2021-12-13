Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Decreases By 86.4%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the November 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Dakos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 67.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 34.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 62.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth $212,000. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. 956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

