Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Declines By 83.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 98,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,738. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

