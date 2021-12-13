Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Drops By 96.7%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INCZY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Incitec Pivot has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.41.

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

