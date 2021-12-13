Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Decreases By 92.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.49. 5,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after acquiring an additional 252,287 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after acquiring an additional 473,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,484,000 after buying an additional 87,858 shares in the last quarter.

