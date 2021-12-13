Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Increases By 750.0%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSDAF. Desjardins cut shares of Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$195.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of LSDAF remained flat at $$117.31 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of $117.31 and a 52-week high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

