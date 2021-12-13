Short Interest in MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Grows By 1,538.5%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 1,538.5% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of MAVBF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916. MAV Beauty Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

