Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Rises By 3,492.9%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 3,492.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Shares of PYNKF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.