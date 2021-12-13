Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Drops By 87.4%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the November 15th total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSAG. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSAG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

