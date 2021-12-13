Short Interest in Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Expands By 7,400.0%

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VICA traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,315. Rafina Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Rafina Innovations

Rafina Innovations, Inc engages in the sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Clinics and Technology. The Clinics segment focuses on P&O Clinic located in Glasgow, Scotland. The Technology segment represents licensing of its proprietary technologies, and ultimately recurring royalty income as well as technology access fees.

