Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Decreases By 88.9%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROHCY traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.01. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. ROHM has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

