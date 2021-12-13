Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Drops By 99.3%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the November 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 77,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,050. United Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

