Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Drops By 99.3%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the November 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 77,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,050. United Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.
United Lithium Company Profile
