Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Rises By 700.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AGZD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,605. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.
