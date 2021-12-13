Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Rises By 700.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGZD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,605. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $516,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.