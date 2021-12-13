SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.42. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 512,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

