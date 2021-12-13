Simmons Bank Buys 3,796 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.32 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.09.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

