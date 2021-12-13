Simmons Bank Buys 408 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $583,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

