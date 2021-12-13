Simmons Bank Has $1.61 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $108.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.