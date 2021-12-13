Simmons Bank Has $3.14 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

Shares of LIN opened at $334.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.38 and its 200-day moving average is $307.58. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.