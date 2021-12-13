Simmons Bank Sells 1,285 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.